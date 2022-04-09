Left Menu

Delhi: Some respite from rising temperatures expected in the next two days, says IMD official

As Delhi witnesses rising temperatures and dry weather, some respite is expected in the national capital in the next two days, said an IMD official.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi witnesses rising temperatures and dry weather, some respite is expected in the national capital in the next two days, said an IMD official. On Friday Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius and as per the weather department, the trend shown in March continues to grapple the city.

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that in 72 years this is the highest initial temperature in the last 15 days. "Yellow alert continues in Delhi. Some respite is expected in Delhi in the coming two days. Rajasthan with a 45-degree Celcius temperature continues to get the red alert. We are in very close coordination with the states and municipalities too. We are in regular talks with the Power, and Labour ministry. No rain will be there for at least a few days, nor western disturbances," the scientist added.

Tourists at India gate said, "We have just reached here, but it feels that we should leave immediately. It's tough to visit tourist spots under this scorching sun. It seems that we are always thirsty." The photographers at India gate while speaking to ANI said, "With such temperature, each day poses a challenge to us but we have no choice. If we do not come here, who will give us food to eat. There is no shelter too."

The photographers urged the Delhi government to place a water tank here so that they can at least drink water throughout the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

