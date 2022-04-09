SJVN opens bridge near its hydro-power project in Uttarakhand

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd on Saturday said that a bridge on the river Tons in Uttarakhand has become operational to ensure better connectivity in the region and support the activities of its Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project.

The 60-MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project is expected to be completed in the current financial year.

The double-lane steel truss bridge was inaugurated by SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma. The 70-metre long and 6-metre wide bridge, constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3 crore, ''will facilitate better connectivity between villages Bainol, Naitwar and Mori and support the activities of Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project'', the company said in a statement.

''We are committed to commission the project in the current financial year. This will be an important milestone in our capacity addition journey and help in achieving our vision of 5,000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040,'' Sharma said.

To ensure smooth electricity supply from the Naitwar-Mori project site, SJVN is constructing a transmission line from Bainol to Snail.

During his visit to the site, Sharma also inaugurated the commencement of erection works of 37-km long 220 KV transmission line having 111 towers.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16,900 MW, and is executing multiple projects in hydro, thermal and solar in India, Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified into power transmission and power trading space.

