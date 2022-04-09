J-K: 13 arrested for raising "anti-national" slogans in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers

A total of 13 accused were arrested by Srinagar police in the case related to anti-national and provocative sloganeering inside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers, said police on Saturday. According to an official statement, around dozens of persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering, this was joined by a couple of others as well, while most of the gathering remained aloof.

There was also an altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of the Intezamia committee of Jamia masjid who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism. This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them. Later the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around.

A case in this regard was registered in Nowhatta Police Station under sections 124A and 447 of the Indian Penal Code. The initial investigation suggests, that it was a well-planned conspiracy instructed by Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and create a law and order situation by provoking the attendees.

Technical means were adapted by district police to identify these hooligans and raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators of the sloganeering. Basharat Nabi Bhat resident of Nowhatta's Hawal and Umar Manzoor Sheikh resident of Nowhatta's Bahuddin Saab (two main instigators) were apprehended and then later formally arrested in the case.

Eleven (11) more accused were subsequently arrested in this case who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia Masjid and at the gate. After the incident, the Srinagar police issued a warning that any such attempt to disrupt the peace will be viewed very seriously.

"Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously, strictest action under provisions of the law will be taken against all those who get involved in such illegal activities. In addition to this, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all," said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)