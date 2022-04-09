Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM extends greetings on occasion of Ram Navami

A day ahead of the Ram Navami, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state, said the Cheif Minister's Office (CMO), Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:12 IST
Uttarakhand CM extends greetings on occasion of Ram Navami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (file/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his message, the Chief Minister said that "Lord Ram is a symbol of our faith, his ideal character inspires us to move forward in life. We should try to bring the personality of Lord Ram into our life." Dhami has also extended best wishes to the people at the festival of Adi Shakti Bhagwati, Navratri.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022