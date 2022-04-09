Warsaw event seeks pledges for Ukraine

The head of the European Union's executive branch is leading a fundraising event in Warsaw for Ukraine and people who have fled the country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was joined at the event by Polish President Andrzej Duda and -- remotely -- by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Saturday's pledging event is being held in Warsaw because more than 2.5 million of the 4.4 million people who have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began entered Poland. Many have stayed though some have moved on to other countries.

Convened jointly by von der Leyen and Trudeau, it is meant to prompt political leaders and global celebrities to provide funding and other donations for the people of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)