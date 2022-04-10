Left Menu

Stronger farmers become, more prosperous New India would be: PM Modi

The stronger the farmers become, the more prosperous New India would be, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other agriculture-related schemes are giving new strength to crores of tillers.Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a graphic which stated that Rs 1.82 lakh crore have directly been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers.The graphic stated the benefits farmers received under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other agriculture-related schemes.The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 10:25 IST
Stronger farmers become, more prosperous New India would be: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The stronger the farmers become, the more prosperous New India would be, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes are giving new strength to crores of tillers.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a graphic which stated that Rs 1.82 lakh crore have directly been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers.

The graphic stated the benefits farmers received under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes.

''The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they become, the more prosperous the New India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

