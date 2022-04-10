Left Menu

UGC India's Twitter account restored

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India has been restored after it was hacked earlier on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:14 IST
UGC India's Twitter account restored
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India has been restored after it was hacked earlier on Sunday. Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo. The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022