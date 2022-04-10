Left Menu

3-day Pharma Exhibition by SIDCUL Manufacturing Association concludes in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

A three-day Pharma Exhibition organised by State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCUL) Manufacturing Association in Haridwar concluded on Saturday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:18 IST
State Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal at the last day of pharma exhibition in Haridwar (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A three-day Pharma Exhibition organised by State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCUL) Manufacturing Association in Haridwar concluded on Saturday. The SIDCUL Manufacturing Association had started this three-day Pharma and lab Expo on Thursday at the Vikas Bhawan, which was attended by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal on its last day.

Talking on the last day of function, at the exhibition on saturday Premchand Aggarwal, State cabinet minister of Uttarakhand said, "Being a regular part of such expos, I feel it would definitely benefit the foreign businessmen, local industrialists, and the unemployed youth of the state." "Being regularly supported by the government, this pharma industry (SIDCUL) manufactures medicines and contributes almost 21 per cent to the country's overall medicine requirements" he added.

Expressing confidence in the government, Aggarwal also ensured that the government will keep on supporting the industry as always and therefore, would help generate more employment opportunities for the youth. "This SIDCUL industry has also contributed financially to the area in many ways," he said.

Upon asking about the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, he informed that he is yet to attend a meeting with Finance, where they will be discussing every aspect that has been affecting businesses. (ANI)

