Capt Amarinder Singh extends greetings on Ram Navami

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I pray that Lord Rama brings happiness, prosperity, good health and peace in your life," Singh tweeted.

Singh also extended his greetings yesterday on Durga Ashtami. The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. (ANI)

