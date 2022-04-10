Left Menu

Capt Amarinder Singh extends greetings on Ram Navami

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:52 IST
Capt Amarinder Singh extends greetings on Ram Navami
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I pray that Lord Rama brings happiness, prosperity, good health and peace in your life," Singh tweeted.

Singh also extended his greetings yesterday on Durga Ashtami. The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022