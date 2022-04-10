Left Menu

Egypt's inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:25 IST
Egypt's inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt said Sunday its annual inflation rate surged past 12% in March, up from 10% in February, largely because of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has strained global markets and sent oil prices to record highs.

Data released by the Central Agency for Mobilisation and Statistics shows price hikes across many sectors, from fuel, electricity and food items to housing, medical services and entertainment.

The figures cover the period from April 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022.

The hikes have inflicted a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households, and particularly for everyday necessities.

Most of Egypt's more than 103 million population have suffered from price hikes since the government embarked on an ambitious reform programme in 2016 to overhaul the country's battered economy. Nearly 30% of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

The figures show that food and beverage prices hiked by 4.5% in March compared to February prices, with price hikes for cereal and bread hitting 11%. The government announced last month fixed prices for unsubsidised bread for the next three months in an effort to fight the increase.

The accelerating hikes came in the wake of the Central Bank's decisions to raise its main interest rate and to devalue the local currency against the U.S. dollar to fight inflation.

Justifying its March 21 decisions, the bank cited the war in Ukraine that has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, was at over $102 per barrel over the weekend after hitting a peak of nearly $140 in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022