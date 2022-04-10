Left Menu

Militancy is declining, we'll ensure it dwindles further: IGP Kashmir

After two Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Srinagar in an encounter with the security forces, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Sunday had a crystal take on the operation and the decline in militancy in the valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:26 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
After two Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Srinagar in an encounter with the security forces, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Sunday had a crystal take on the operation and the decline in militancy in the valley. "Terrorists who carried out the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on April 4 belonged to Pakistan and were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Both were gunned down. Our personnel become a soft target of militants. Militancy is declining and we'll ensure it dwindles further," said Kumar.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were 'A' categorized and linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Killed terrorist Mohammad Bhai had been active since 2019 while Abu Arsalan had been active since 2021 in Central Kashmir. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar on April 4, where one jawan, who was injured in the attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

