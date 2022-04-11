Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Monday evening at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

