Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Monday evening at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST
"#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
