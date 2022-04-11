Left Menu

Russian gold miner Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine citing insecurity

The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing day, the director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA) said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters. "We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons," Director-General Alexander Hagan Mensa wrote.

Russia's Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure, citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a statement seen on Monday. The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing day, the director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA) said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters.

"We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons," Director-General Alexander Hagan Mensa wrote. A company official in the capital Ouagadougou confirmed over the phone that the statement was authentic.

