Forest fires rage in Dhauladhar mountain range near HP's Dharamshala

Forest fires are raging in the Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala for the past three-four days, but fire fighters are finding it difficult to reach the sites at high altitudes. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Dharamshala said a few fire incidents have been reported in Dharamshala in the past 3 to 4 days. The firefighters are finding it difficult to reach these mountain areas as they are on a higher scale.

"The major challenge that we are facing is to reach out to the fire spot which is inaccessible. It is very difficult for our staff to reach those areas with heavy fire equipment but we are trying our level best," Sharma said. Speaking further he said, "There is no natural cause for such fire incidents in these areas. All are man-made reasons whether it is negligent acts or deliberate ones. Human is involved in it."

Tenzin Dorjee, a local Tibetan said, "There are fire incidents taking place in higher reaches for the last few days and it is difficult for firefighters to reach these areas. It is causing pollution and people are facing breathing problems." The temperature is also increasing here due to the fire incidents, Dorjee explained.

Jeevan Kumar, a local youth said, "We are witnessing a fire incident in the mountains due to which temperature is increasing day by day. There is a smoky atmosphere as the Dhauladhar mountains are not clearly visible." "We understand that these are inaccessible areas and firefighters or locals can't go there to rescue the forest and it is becoming problematic," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)