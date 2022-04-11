Left Menu

Mumbai: Vehicles vandalized in Mankhurd

A group of youths created a ruckus in the Mankhurd area and vandalized many vehicles on Sunday, said police.

ANI | Mankhurd (Mumbai) | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:52 IST
Mumbai: Vehicles vandalized in Mankhurd
Visuals of vandalized vehicles in Mankhurd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of youths created a ruckus in the Mankhurd area and vandalized many vehicles on Sunday, said police. As per the officials, around 30 persons, with swords, iron roads and wooden sticks, entered the new Mahada colony' and vandalized 20 to 25 vehicles in the area.

"It happened between 11 and 11.15 pm today. Around 15 to 20 people have vandalised the vehicles. The exact number of vehicles would be only declared after a proper investigation. Necessary steps and actions would be taken against the miscreants," said Police Inspector, Mahadev Koli. The police force in the area was deployed immediately and the locals have been advised not to spread any rumours.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022