Gujarat: Surat restaurant serves food on toy trains, diners relive childhood memories

In a unique initiative, toy trains in a Surat restaurant can be seen passing through the dining tables serving food to the diners. In the train-themed restaurant "Trainian Express", which has attracted a lot of people in the city, the train makes its way straight to the diners from the kitchen without the need for any human intervention. The various compartments of the train are loaded with bread, rice, curries, papad

The dining tables in the eatery are also named after different stations of Surat city, giving the guests a full railway station vibe. "We have been to many restaurants. Food out there is served by the waiters. Here food is served by trains. We have enjoyed the new initiative. Children, specially are liking it a lot. This restaurant has revived our train memories", said Devyani Patel, a customer.

Speaking to ANI, owner Mukesh Choudhary said, "The trains run on electricity. As soon as the food is prepared, it is put on the train and sent to the particular table that has names on stations like Ring Road, Althan, Varacha, etc. This train concept in the restaurant is being liked by all." Dimple Rajpurohit, another guest said, "We are reliving our childhood train moments here. This has given us a chance to tell our children about the long train journies that we took as a child. We have loved the concept." (ANI)

