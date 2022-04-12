Left Menu

NCB Kolkata seizes 207Kg Ganja; accused arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Kolkata arrested a 32 year old male, on Monday, for allegedly storing a huge amount of Ganja at his residence in Cooch Behar.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau of Kolkata arrested a 32 year old male, on Monday, for allegedly storing a huge amount of Ganja at his residence in Cooch Behar. According to local police, the accused, identified as Acahinta Parmanik (32) of Village Patchhara, had sourced it (Ganja) from Cooch Behar and kept it for selling in the local area and in other parts of Kolkata.

"During the probe, the NCB Kolkata recovered and seized 207 kilograms Ganja, Rs 1,08,000 (cash), and one medium-sized weighing machine," said local Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

