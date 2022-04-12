PM Modi writes to PM Awas Yojana beneficiary for new pucca house in MP

To congratulate a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to congratulate him for the ownership, to add up to his contentment. According to an official statement, Modi sent a letter to Sudhir Kumar Jain of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh for adding up to his happiness of own roof by congratulating him.

"House is not just a structure made of bricks and cement, but our feelings, our aspirations are attached to it. The boundary walls of the house not only provide us security but also instil in us the confidence of a better tomorrow," PM Modi wrote in his letter to Jain. "The dream of your own house has come true through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Your sense of satisfaction after this achievement can easily be felt by your words in the letter. This house is like a new foundation for the dignified life of your family and a better future for both your children," the statement read quoting PM.

As per the statement, "PM Modi also said that crores of beneficiaries have got their pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana so far." The Prime Minister also said that the government is committed to the goal of providing houses to every needy family.

"The government is making sincere efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through various public welfare schemes," PM said. In the letter to Jain, PM Modi said that these memorable moments in the lives of beneficiaries like him give him inspiration and energy to continue working tirelessly and non-stop in the service of the nation.

Jain also wrote to the PM, thanking him for a pucca house and described how the scheme has been a boon for homeless families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)