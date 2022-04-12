Left Menu

BPCL to explore green energy possibilities in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:25 IST
BPCL to explore green energy possibilities in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government signed an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for exploring green energy possibilities in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia and BPCL's Executive Director Renewable Energy Amit Garg on Monday.

''Odisha has a high potential for production of green energy from ethanol, solar and hydrogen,'' Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said at the programme where the agreement was signed.

The state government would push green energy in a big way and BPCL would be provided all support from grounding to commissioning of projects, he said.

''This is a momentous occasion when a company like BPCL has joined hands with the state government for the production of green energy,'' Development Commissioner PK Jena said.

BPCL chairman and MD Arun Kumar Singh said that many parts of Odisha have great potential for the production of solar and ethanol energy.

The agreement envisages joint collaboration for exploring the feasibility of setting up hydrogen production plants both for domestic use and export.

It would also help Odisha-based heavy industries to supplement their non-fossil power requirement, officials said.

The company targets to set up a renewable energy production capacity of 10 gigawatts, in a mix of solar, wind, small hydro and biomass by 2040, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022