J-K: Chinar Corps nabs three LeT terrorists

The Cinar Corps of the Indian Army, on Monday night, nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:24 IST
J-K: Chinar Corps nabs three LeT terrorists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Cinar Corps of the Indian Army, on Monday night, nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir. According to a tweet by the Chinar Corps-Indian Army, "a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the evening at Sonarwain bridge, Wadoora Bala, Baramulla, where they apprehended three terrorists and recovered war-like stores from their possession."

The PRO Srinagar tweeted to laud the Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police for this huge success. Further details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

