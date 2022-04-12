Patiala MP Preneet Kaur seeks relief for farmers

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging him to provide compensation to farmers for the ''loss of yield'' due to extreme weather conditions in Punjab.

In her letter to the minister on Monday, the Congress MP said, ''It has been brought to my notice by farmers of Punjab in district Patiala that due to early setting up of hot weather, there is an estimated loss of about five to seven quintal of wheat per acre.'' ''By computing this into money, the loss comes to about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre per farmer,'' she said, seeking relief for farmers.

The MP posted the letter on her Twitter handle.

The maximum temperature in Punjab has been hovering well above the normal limits for the past nearly a fortnight.

