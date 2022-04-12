Left Menu

Odisha BJP MLA escapes unhurt in attack by miscreants

Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt in an attack by miscreants on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:01 IST
Odisha BJP MLA escapes unhurt in attack by miscreants
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt in an attack by miscreants on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.

The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function. Mahaling said, two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted his car when he was returning to his village after attending a programme at Badibahal. As they parked their vehicle in front of the MLA’s car, his driver and PSO reprimanded them. “At this the two youths dragged my driver and PSO out of the car and assaulted them. When I came out of the car, both of them ran away from the spot,” the Loisingha MLA said. His driver and PSO have been admitted to a hospital.

The BJP MLA said he has no personal enmity with anyone that this could be the fallout of some political rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022