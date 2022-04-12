Odisha BJP MLA escapes unhurt in attack by miscreants
Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt in an attack by miscreants on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function.
- Country:
- India
Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt in an attack by miscreants on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.
The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function. Mahaling said, two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted his car when he was returning to his village after attending a programme at Badibahal. As they parked their vehicle in front of the MLA’s car, his driver and PSO reprimanded them. “At this the two youths dragged my driver and PSO out of the car and assaulted them. When I came out of the car, both of them ran away from the spot,” the Loisingha MLA said. His driver and PSO have been admitted to a hospital.
The BJP MLA said he has no personal enmity with anyone that this could be the fallout of some political rivalry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP MLA
- Loisingha MLA
- Bolangir
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly: Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in House
Bengal Assembly speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs for future sessions in 2022 for unruly conduct.
Bengal Assembly speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs for unruly conduct
3 BJP MLAs dismissed from Delhi Assembly session today
Legislators engage in fisticuffs in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings, 5 BJP MLAs suspended