Bharat Serums and Vaccines to set up Rs 200 crore facility in Telangana

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) will be investing Rs 200 crore for setting up a vaccine and injectables making facility in Telangana, an official release said on Tuesday.

BSV’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Navangul, met with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan, it said.

The investment will be used to set up a vaccine and injectables manufacturing unit with international standards in Genome Valley here. The facility will manufacture women's health products, rabies vaccines and other hormone related products, it said.

Welcoming the company’s investments into the state, Rama Rao said the government will extend the required cooperation to the firm for setting up the facility.

