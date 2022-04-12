Left Menu

Assam: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia inaugurates NE's first Flying Training Organization

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated the Flying Training Organization (FTO) at Lilabari Airport in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

ANI | Lilabari (Assam) | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:02 IST
Assam: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia inaugurates NE's first Flying Training Organization
Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates NE's first Flying Training Organization (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated the Flying Training Organization (FTO) at Lilabari Airport in Assam's Lakhimpur district. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the occasion.

This is the first FTO of Northeast India. Redbird Aviation has established the Flying Training School at Lilabari Airport with an aim to help the youths of the North-Eastern region in the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Scindia today launched the first indigenously-made Dornier 228 flight from Assam's Dibrugarh to Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat. The first made in India aircraft with these details has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The remarkable feat comes in line with the integrated efforts of the government and the Airports Authority of India to significantly enhance India's regional connectivity with a special emphasis being given to the country's northeast region lately. Scindia also flagged off the Dornier Aircraft route from Pasighat to Lilabari in Assam. The aircraft will link the state's Advanced Landing Grounds and other airports.

Scindia also underlined the government's vision of rapidly scaling the country's domestic connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in coming times. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been vigorously pursuing its objectives of launching new air routes, developing new airports and innovating the underserved and unserved airports across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022