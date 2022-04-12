Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway mishap : Survivors narrate hours of uncertainty dangling mid-air

As rescue operations of people stranded in the ropeway mishap at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar concluded on Tuesday, survivors narrated the hours of uncertainty, fear and hope while hanging mid-air waiting to be rescued. Speaking to ANI, Naman Niraj, a survivor said, "I had lost all hope. We were not getting any clue about what had happened. My mother called me to inform that an accident had taken place on the ropeway. We were in constant touch by phone. There was a network issue. Indian Air Force and other rescue teams took more than three attempts to rescue us."

"My whole family was very tense. They had come to the accident site. We were consoling each other to remain calm and normal and wait for the rescue teams. I thank the rescue teams for saving us," Niraj said. Another survivor Anita Dasi broke down while narrating the whole story. "I was stranded along with three more persons. We were completely dehydrated. It felt like we were about to die before we were rescued. The rescue teams gave us water bottles and rescued us. I came to know that a fellow passenger who was known to me could not be saved," Dasi told ANI.

Doctors said the survivors went through severe trauma and dehydration apart from injuries and bruises. Doctors, experts and psychiatrists put a lot of effort to help the survivors get through their trauma. "We recieved patients having some serious injuries and bruises. The majority of survivors were suffering from severe and moderate dehydration. We provided them proper medical aid," said Dr CK Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Deoghar

"They were also suffering from trauma. Teams of doctors and psychiatrists consoled them. They were wailing and crying out of fear. Everyone showed cooperation and good spirit." he further added. The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service, in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local administration and Army. IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours towards this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday.

Notably, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Ropeway Service. The death toll in the ropeway mishap at the tourist spot atop Trikoot hills rose to three on Tuesday. (ANI)

