Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Biju Adventure Park in Odisha's Gopalpur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:00 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur. The facility will promote tourism in Gopalpur, and will attract youngsters to adventure sports, the CM said while Inaugurating the park.

As per a press release, the park has been named after legendary leader Biju Patnaik, as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures. This facility has been developed with a cost outlay of around Rs 2.5 Crores. The park has many facilities including River Crossing Zip Line.

"For the first time ever in Odisha, a River Crossing Zip Line course has been setup across a stretch of 250 Meters of Length. This to-and-fro zip Line will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur Beach," the release stated. Other facilities, as per the release, are a 40 feet Giant Swing, Air Gun Shooting, Bungee Trampoline, Mechanical Bull Ride, The Netted Cricket and All-Terrain-Vehicle Rides.

"Many other adventure sports activities like Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Dashing Cars, Zorbing, etc are in the pipeline and would be operationalised very soon to cater to more tourists and to enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur," the release further stated. (ANI)

