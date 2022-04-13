Left Menu

Major spell of heatwave ends in northwest India, temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees: IMD

The major spell of heatwave in northwest India has come to an end and the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds, said senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department RK Jenamani.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 09:06 IST
Major spell of heatwave ends in northwest India, temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The major spell of heatwave in northwest India has come to an end and the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds, said senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department RK Jenamani. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Jenamani said, "The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days."

He further said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit. Delhi will have wind and cloud conditions. Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India," he added. "All India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave conditions might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance is expected from 18 April," added Jenamani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022