Assam: Boat carrying rice bags sinks in Brahmaputra River in Barpeta

A boat carrying rice bags sank in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Barpeta (Assam) | Updated: 13-04-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 12:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
However, no casualty was reported in the incident. According to the reports, the boat carrying rice bags was coming from Bohori Ghat to Kachumara Ghat and it was caught up in a storm and the boat sank in the Brahmaputra river.The passengers who were in the boat were safely rescued by locals. Iqbal Hussain, a local youth of Barpeta, said that the boat that was coming from Bohori towards Kachumara sank in the Brahmaputra river after it was caught up in a storm on Tuesday evening. "The passengers were rescued, but the rice bags and other items were damaged in the incident. We demand from the state government to take necessary steps to construct a bridge connecting Bohori to Kachumara," Iqbal Hussain said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

