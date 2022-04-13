Left Menu

14 AAI Airports equipped with Ambulifts to facilitate flyers with reduced mobility

The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs & two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with Heating Ventilation & Air-Conditioning system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:40 IST
14 AAI Airports equipped with Ambulifts to facilitate flyers with reduced mobility
Procured at a cost of Rs. 63 lakhs per unit, AAI is providing Ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines at its airports. Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)
  • Country:
  • India

14 AAI Airports are now equipped with Ambulifts to facilitate flyers with reduced mobility under the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) of Government of India. To facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, Divyang passenger on wheel chair and passenger on stretchers, AAI has procured 20 ambulifts for the airports which are having scheduled flight operations of Code C & other advanced level aircraft but does not have aerobridge facilities. The Ambulift has been manufactured indigenously under the 'Make in India' policy.

The facility is presently operational at 14 airports namely Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot, Hubli and remaining six are likely to be operational at Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj & Kanpur airports by the end of this month.

The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs & two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with Heating Ventilation & Air-Conditioning system. The initiative taken up by AAI under Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) of Government of India will provide convenient air travel to flyers with reduced mobility and. also help 'Divyangjan' at airports where aerobridge facility is not available. Procured at a cost of Rs. 63 lakhs per unit, AAI is providing Ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines at its airports.

The Government of India has been working to take forward the vision of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan in order to ensure fully accessible public infrastructure, including airports, railways stations and public transport systems. This new addition of Ambulift at various AAI airports will strengthen Transportation System Accessibility, which is an important vertical of the Accessible India Campaign.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022