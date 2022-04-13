MSRTC workers' protest: Satara Police reaches Mumbai to take Gunratna Sadavarte into custody

A team of Satara Police reached Mumbai to take custody of accused lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, informed the officials on Wednesday. Currently, Sadavarte is under Mumbai Police's custody and would be produced in the Girgaon court. Satara Police is likely to take Gunratna Sadavarte into custody today.

Police on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte who was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside the Mumbai residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. The court also sent the other 109 accused in the case to 14-day judicial custody.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place. (ANI)

