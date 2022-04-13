Left Menu

AIMIM Chief holds Gehlot government accountable for Karauli violence

Clearing his stance on the Karauli violence, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, said that it was the fallout of the failure of the law and order situation in the state.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"It is a failure of law and order of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. We thought he will learn from the previous incidents. It's a great loss, targeted violence against the Muslim community needs to be addressed. The government should take responsibility," said Owaisi. Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. (ANI)

