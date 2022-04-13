Left Menu

Ukraine official says 2021/22 corn exports could fall to 17 mln T

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian deputy agriculture minister on Wednesday said that the country's 2021/22 corn exports could total 17 million tonnes, down from 23.1 million tonnes the previous year.

Roman Rusakov added at a conference in Prague that 2021/22 sunflower oil exports could total 3.4 million tonnes, down from 5.3 million tonnes the previous year.

