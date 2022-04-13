Woman robbed of gold chain worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Nagpur

Two motorcycle-borne robbers looted a gold chain worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a woman in the Wathoda area of Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said Nirmala Dashrath Patil (59) and her husband were taking a stroll after dinner on Tuesday night when the two robbers came from behind and the one riding pillion snatched away her gold 'mangalsutra' (a necklace worn by married Hindu women) worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

Before the couple could raise an alarm, the robbers escaped, he said.

