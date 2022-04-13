Left Menu

Woman robbed of gold chain worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne robbers looted a gold chain worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a woman in the Wathoda area of Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said Nirmala Dashrath Patil (59) and her husband were taking a stroll after dinner on Tuesday night when the two robbers came from behind and the one riding pillion snatched away her gold 'mangalsutra' (a necklace worn by married Hindu women) worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

Before the couple could raise an alarm, the robbers escaped, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

