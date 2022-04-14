Left Menu

Libyan national unity government adopts plan to increase oil output to 1.4 mln bpd

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 04:25 IST
Libya's national unity government said in a statement late on Wednesday that it has adopted a plan to develop the country's oil sector with the aim of increasing its output to 1.4 mln barrels per day.

"The national unity government is keen to raise its production rates in conjunction with the rise of global crude prices", the statement on the Cabinet's Facebook official account said.

