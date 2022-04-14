Libyan national unity government adopts plan to increase oil output to 1.4 mln bpd

Libya's national unity government said in a statement late on Wednesday that it has adopted a plan to develop the country's oil sector with the aim of increasing its output to 1.4 mln barrels per day.

"The national unity government is keen to raise its production rates in conjunction with the rise of global crude prices", the statement on the Cabinet's Facebook official account said.

