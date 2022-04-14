Left Menu

13-year old girl dies after drowning in lake at Delhi's Kishangarh

A 13-year old girl died after drowning in the Sanjay Van Lake in Southwest Delhi's Kishangarh on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 09:38 IST
13-year old girl dies after drowning in lake at Delhi's Kishangarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year old girl died after drowning in the Sanjay Van Lake in Southwest Delhi's Kishangarh on Wednesday. The police said that while she was sitting on the passageway over the lake, she suddenly slipped while playing and got drowned in the water.

"After receiving the information regarding the drowning of a girl at around 6:30 PM, we immediately reached the Sanjay Van Lake and called the fire services and divers to rescue the drowned girl," said Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kishangarh. According to the police, the deceased identified as Niharika from Munirka, who went to the lake along with her friends, was declared brought dead by the AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier in the day, four children from the Jaitpur area were reported drowned in the river Yamuna while bathing. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022