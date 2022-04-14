Putin assured me gas supply is safe, Austrian leader tells APA

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer when they met this week that Austria's supply of gas from Russia is safe and the country can continue to pay for it in euros, Nehammer told national news agency APA. Nehammer met Putin near Moscow on Monday and had until now not publicly mentioned their discussion on Austria's security of gas supply.

The country obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia and opposes an immediate European Union gas embargo on Russia, arguing it is not possible for the time being. Putin said "that the gas supply is secured, that Russia will deliver the contractually agreed quantities, and that payments can continue to be made in euros", APA on Thursday quoted Nehammer as saying in an interview carried out on Wednesday.

