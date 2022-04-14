Mumbai: NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 24 crore from South African national

The Narcotics Control Bureau, on Tuesday, seized heroin worth Rs 24 crore from the possession of a South African national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. "Acting on a specific tip, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one South African national carrying a red coloured trolley bag," said NCB officials.

From the bag, the officials confiscated four packs of heroin that weighed 3.980 kilograms. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

