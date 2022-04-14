BPCL teams up with Microsoft to leverage cloud, AI technologies

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Microsoft have entered a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm's digital transformation and driving innovation in the oil and gas industry.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration seeks to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft's cloud provides to address the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector, enabling BPCL to accelerate the modernisation of its tech architecture. This, in turn, will enhance and redefine customer experience.

Through a seven-year collaboration, Microsoft will provide infrastructure as a service (IAAS), platform as a service (PAAS), network and security services on the cloud, including Azure native services on Azure Datafactory, IOT (Internet of Things) and analytics.

''The partnership gives a strong fillip to BPCL's digital-first strategy, as part of 'Project Anubhav' to redefine customer experience through the pillars of trust, personalization, and convenience,'' it said.

Microsoft's secure cloud platform with data privacy at the crux will fuel BPCL's cloud transformation, providing the intelligence to transform operations, build smarter supply chains and increase customer engagement.

Both companies have also been working closely to provide a secure collaboration experience for BPCL's employee ecosystem across the country, with Microsoft Teams and workplace productivity suite.

