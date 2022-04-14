Left Menu

Iran opens new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz -IAEA report

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:20 IST
Iran is starting to operate a new workshop at Natanz that will make parts for uranium-enriching centrifuges with machines recently moved there from its mothballed Karaj facility, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday seen by Reuters.

"On 12 April 2022, the Agency completed the installation of the surveillance cameras at this location and then removed the seals from the machines," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the confidential report to member states without describing where at Natanz that location was.

"On 13 April 2022, Iran informed the Agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," it added, without saying whether it had verified that the machines had started operating.

