Dutch government to instruct firms not to pay for Russian gas in roubles

The Netherlands' government will instruct companies not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, as Moscow has proposed, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as doing so would violate European Union sanctions.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said the country had adopted the position following a decision by the European Commission on Wednesday. The position is being communicated to energy companies, they said.

