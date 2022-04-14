Putin says Russia needs infrastructure for energy exports to East
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia should embark on building infrastructure for eastward oil and gas exports as the country needs to diversify its energy supplies away from Europe.
Speaking at a televised government meeting, Putin also said that Russia needs to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas production.
