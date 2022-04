One person died, several injured in stone-pelting incident in Odisha's villages

One person died and many people got injured at a stone-pelting incident that occurred between two groups of people, from Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages in Odisha, during the 'Danda Yatra' on Friday, informed the Nayagarh Additional Superintendent of Police Umakant Malik. The situation at present is under control and a case has been registered with the local police station, added the ASP.

"During the Danda Yatra yesterday, there was an incident of stone-pelting between the people of Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages. One person died and many got injured in this incident. A case has been registered. Situation under control," Nayagarh ASP Umakant Malik. According to police, processions from Nayagarah's Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages clashed at a Shiva temple at Sindhuria village.

The youths in the procession got into a quarrel, which quickly escalated into violence, over making room for each other. Police officials said that stones were pelted from both sides. "Altercation and exchange of heated arguments rose between both the villages, resulting in pelting of stones and physical assault," the ASP added. (ANI)

