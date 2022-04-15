Tribal girl allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Bolpur

A minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Bolpur city of Birbhum district here while she was returning from a village fair on Thursday night, West Bengal police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district, Narendra Nath Tripathi said that the incident took place in the Shanti Niketan police station area when the girl accompanied by a male friend was returning from the fair.

"The girl and her male friend went to attend Charak Mela. On their way back they stopped at a nearby park and were sitting there when five men allegedly attacked them. The men abducted the girl and took her to the bank of a river where they took turns to rape her. The victim has been admitted to Bolpur Sub-divisional hospital for a medical checkup," he said. On the orders of Birbhum SP, a police force has been deployed for at the site of the crime and a search for the accused has been launched.

A case has been registered by the police against at least five men. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

