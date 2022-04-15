Left Menu

Tribal girl allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Bolpur

A minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Bolpur city of Birbhum district here while she was returning from a village fair on Thursday night, West Bengal police said on Friday.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:00 IST
Tribal girl allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Bolpur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Bolpur city of Birbhum district here while she was returning from a village fair on Thursday night, West Bengal police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district, Narendra Nath Tripathi said that the incident took place in the Shanti Niketan police station area when the girl accompanied by a male friend was returning from the fair.

"The girl and her male friend went to attend Charak Mela. On their way back they stopped at a nearby park and were sitting there when five men allegedly attacked them. The men abducted the girl and took her to the bank of a river where they took turns to rape her. The victim has been admitted to Bolpur Sub-divisional hospital for a medical checkup," he said. On the orders of Birbhum SP, a police force has been deployed for at the site of the crime and a search for the accused has been launched.

A case has been registered by the police against at least five men. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022