Bihar CM inaugurates beverage bottling plant in Begusarai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a beverage bottling plant in Begusarai on Friday.

ANI | Begusarai (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:33 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a beverage bottling plant in Begusarai on Friday. State Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain called it an achievement as the plant was set up under a record time. "The bottling plant was launched in record time at Biada's Industrial Growth Centre in Hawaspur, Barauni. It is a matter of happiness that the industrial unit of Varun Beverages worth Rs.550 crore was inaugurated," he said. Varun Beverages Limited has established the unit to produce carbonated soft drinks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

