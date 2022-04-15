Left Menu

3 men jailed since March named in FIR on Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh

Three men jailed since March, have been named in an FIR in connection with the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district during a Ram Navami procession on April 10.

ANI | Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:46 IST
Sendhwa jail in Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The trio- Shabaz, Fakru and Rauf jailed last month for attempted murder - have been accused in the police case, of setting a motorbike on fire during the communal violence earlier this month. Sendhwa police station in-charge Baldev Singh Mujalde noted that there could be other people with the same name. "Such a case has come to the fore. But there could be other people with same names. An investigation is going on. Three men with the same name are in jail for murder. But it is a matter of investigation and it could be other men too of the same name," Mujalde said.

Manohar Singh Baria, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said that an FIR was filed on April 11 on the basis of the complainant's statement. Violence broke out in Barwani after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession passing through Sendhwa town. A police station in-charge and five others were injured. The situation was later brought under control, according to officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

