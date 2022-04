'Is it a bold step to demolish someone's house?' Ashok Gehlot questions razing houses of Ram Navami violence accused in MP

Reacting to the razing down of houses of Ram Navami violence accused in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that without deciding whether the accused are innocent or guilty the step was taken and questioned whether it is a "bold step" do to such a thing. The administration brought down illegal houses and shops of those accused in Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh.

"Like riot happened in Karauli...those caught could be innocent too...Even in Madhya Pradesh, those caught (for clashes) could be innocent. Whether innocent or guilty, they've taken this step to raze people's houses. Is this a bold step to demolish someone's house?" the Chief Minister said while speaking to reporters here today. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession earlier this month.

The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday. Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner of Indore said, "Khargone administration has decided to demolish the properties of stone pelters during the Ram Navami procession. Police have brought the situation under control. 84 accused have been arrested. Curfew has been imposed in Khargone."

As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone. The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police had said. (ANI)

