Stakeholders told to provide list of water-logging prone sites: EDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:53 IST
Stakeholders told to provide list of water-logging prone sites: EDMC
All stakeholders in the vector-borne diseases control programme have been asked by civic authorities in east Delhi to provide a list of areas which are low-lying or prone to waterlogging during and after the rainy season, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of a task force set up in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, held under the chairmanship of EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has recently prepared an annual action plan for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

All stakeholders were informed to provide a list of sites or areas in their respective jurisdiction, which are low-lying or have potential for waterlogging during and after rainy season, the EDMC said in a statement.

The EDMC will facilitate in following up on such low-lying sites and thus facilitating source reduction of mosquito-breeding sites, it said.

At least 69 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, the civic authorities had said on Monday.

