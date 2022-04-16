Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. "Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone's life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. During the early hours today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the devotees of Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of 'Shri Hanuman Jayanti'. May the blessings of the supreme Ram devotee, Sankat Mochan, Maruti Nandan Bajrangbali be with the entire creation. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and health. Om Hanumante Namah," Adityanath tweeted. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also wished people on the occasion and tweeted, "Jai Bajarang Bali!! Best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman ji, a symbol of devotion, strength and dedication. Sankatmochan, Vayuputra Hanuman, take away all the problems from your life and shower your blessings, I pray to Maruti Nandan."

Hundreds of devotees are visiting Hanuman temples across the country to offer prayers today. In the national capital, devotees visited Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate in the national capital to offer prayers. In Nagpur, devotees could be seen in long queues outside the Telankhedi Hanuman Mandir. (ANI)

