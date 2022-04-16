Left Menu

MP Police rescinds procession on Hanuman Jayanti security issues

In view of Khargone Ram Navami violence, the permission granted for a procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple during Hanuman Jayanti, has been rescinded as a security measure, said Bhopal police.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:48 IST
MP Police rescinds procession on Hanuman Jayanti security issues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of Khargone Ram Navami violence, the permission granted for a procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple during Hanuman Jayanti, has been rescinded as a security measure, said Bhopal police. The procession was supposed to pass from areas of the Old City in Bhopal.

According to the police, the procession can be taken out to other parts of the city. After the Khargone Ram Navami violence, the Bhopal police is on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday and will monitor it with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday. Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022