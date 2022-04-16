Left Menu

Two died due to suffocation as huge crowd throng Chithirai festival celebrations in Madurai

Two people died as a huge crowd thronged Chithirai festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:07 IST
Two died due to suffocation as huge crowd throng Chithirai festival celebrations in Madurai
Crowd at Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died as a huge crowd thronged Chithirai festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday. "Today Chithirai Festival started at 6:20 am, we made elaborate arrangements for crowd control. Despite this, a huge crowd thronged to watch the festival. Because of intense suffocation, two people died when they were taken to hospital and 11 affected have been admitted to the hospital. The government will take undertake all their medical expenses and they are showing improvement," Minister P Murthy said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deepest condolences to the families of victims and immediately ordered the CM's General Relief Fund to provide Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the 2 deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to one seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakhs each for 7 people with a minor injury. The festival is celebrated during the Tamil month of Chithirai. It had been muted for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Annual 'Chithirai' festival commenced on Tuesday last week with its traditional temple flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022